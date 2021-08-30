Convicted sex abuser pleads guilty again in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for the sexual abuse of a child.

Roger Conner, 29 of Austin, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged in December 2020 with sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13 years old.

Conner was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in March 2016. The victims in those cases were also under 13 years old. Conner was sentenced in December 2018 to four years in prison. He was released on probation in February 2021 and arrested on this latest charge.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 19 in Mower County District Court.