Convicted killer Renard Carter to be sentenced in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man convicted of carrying out a triple homicide last year will learn his fate Thursday afternoon.

30-year-old Renard Carter will be sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend Keona Foote, who was pregnant at the time, and her two-year-old daughter Miyona Miller. Carter, a Rochester resident, has been convicted on three counts of second-degree murder.

Officials say Carter live-streamed part of the killings on Facebook before going on the run. He was later found at a hotel in Columbia, South Carolina, where he threatened to kill police before they shot him.

The bodies of Foote and Miller were found at Olympik Village Apartments on September 13th, 2020, three days after authorities say their lives were taken. In the wake of the murders last year, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem told KIMT this was one of the most violent cases Rochester had seen in a long time.

"I think it goes beyond domestic relationships, I think this person was just particularly violent and exercised his violence on those people that were close to him," said Ostrem.

Judge Lisa Hayne says friends and family members of the victims will likely be present during Carter's sentencing hearing, with some expected to give victim impact statements.

"At the plea hearing, it was clear, and rightfully so, that the victims’ family and friends are still grieving for their loved ones," Judge Hayne said.

KIMT will have continuing coverage on the sentencing of Renard Carter throughout Thursday afternoon.