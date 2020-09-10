Convicted felon found with handgun during Mason City traffic stop

MASON CITY, Iowa - A convicted felon is facing multiple charges after he was found with a handgun during a traffic stop.

James Rose, 30, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of carrying weapons, possession of methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm following the traffic stop at 3rd St. NE and N. Georgia Ave. early Thursday.

Police said during a search of the car, a Ruger Mark II .22 caliber handgun was found under the passenger seat, where Rose was sitting.

Small bags of meth were also found in Rose's pockets, court documents state.