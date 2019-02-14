Convicted Rochester murderer going back to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A convicted killer is going back to prison for harassing an ex-girlfriend.

Mark Andrew Huyber, 46 of Rochester, was arrested in June 2018 after police say he dumped sugar into the gas tank of his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. Police say a gas line was also cut at the ex-girlfriend’s home.

Huyber pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and stalking. He was sentenced Thursday to six years and nine months in state prison, with credit for 228 days already served.

Huyber was previously convicted in 2000 of 2nd degree murder for a fatal shooting in Olmsted County. He was sentenced to 17 years and eight months for that.