Convicted Mower County sex abuser pleads not guilty to new charges

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to new charges of child sex abuse.

Colin Charles Belden, 22 of Austin, entered not guilty pleas Thursday to four counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of attempted 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state the victim was under 13 and the alleged abuse happened in 2016.

Belden’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2021.

He was sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation in December 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.