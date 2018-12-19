Conversation and coffee with a police chief

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative, but Rochester's Police Chief Jim Franklin kicked it off in Rochester on Wednesday. At St. James Coffee, he, city attorney Jason Loos, and other officers enjoyed coffee and conversation with community members.

"It allows the citizens to really see the kind of human side behind the badge and the uniform and secondly, it allows our officers to really see the citizen side of things. What's life like in your neighborhood, what's it like to live where you live, what's it like to work where you work and what are your issues? Because your issues are our issues," explains Franklin.

He plans Coffee with a Cop to happen quarterly in 2019.