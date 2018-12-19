Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Conversation and coffee with a police chief

Rochester's police chief is engaging with the community over a cup of joe

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative, but Rochester's Police Chief Jim Franklin kicked it off in Rochester on Wednesday. At St. James Coffee, he, city attorney Jason Loos, and other officers enjoyed coffee and conversation with community members.

"It allows the citizens to really see the kind of human side behind the badge and the uniform and secondly, it allows our officers to really see the citizen side of things. What's life like in your neighborhood, what's it like to live where you live, what's it like to work where you work and what are your issues? Because your issues are our issues," explains Franklin.

He plans Coffee with a Cop to happen quarterly in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events