Conversation about raising the tobacco age begins in Albert Lea

City Council will discuss the possibility at their January 28th meeting.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 7:17 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - According to their Facebook Page, Blue Zone Project Albert Lea approached the City of Albert Lea to consider raising the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21.

Assistant City Administrator Jerry Gabrielatos tells KIMT that there's nothing formal in place at this time to make the idea a reality, but City Council will discuss the possibility at their January 28th meeting.

Community members are weighing in on what they think about the possibility. "I don't think it's a bad idea but I don't think it'll be successful," says Linda Ferguson. "They'll get their hands on it someplace," adds Gilbert Johnson.

