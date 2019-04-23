Clear
Convenience store chains team up to fight human trafficking

Casey's and Kum & Go employees to receive special training.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Two major convenience store chains are teaming up to fight human trafficking.

Kum & Go and Casey’s say they’re partnering with “Convenience Stores Against Trafficking (CSAT)” to train employees and place stickers in bathroom stalls with numbers for victims to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“Kum & Go is committed to improving our neighborhoods, and this partnership with CSAT is our most recent effort to make days better,” says Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. “If we can help just one person as a result, everything we do is worth it.”

Kum & Go has nearly 400 locations throughout the Midwest and Casey’s has more than 2,100 stores in the Midwest and South.

“Casey’s is always looking for ways to support and improve our communities” says Terry Handley, CEO of Casey’s General Stores. “We recognize that we can play an important role in identifying and deterring human trafficking in our communities.”

Organizers say the idea of this partnership is to provide a collective neighborhood watch and safe haven at places that are located in small and midsize communities and are often open 24 hours a day.

“Our hope is that an employee will trust their gut and make a phone call immediately after suspected traffickers and victims have left the store,” says CSAT Program Director Juliana Williams. “That call can save a life and stop traffickers from exploiting more victims.”

