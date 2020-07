OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A controlled heroin buy has resulted in multiple felony drug charges against a Rochester man.

The sheriff’s office said Eric Smith, 54, was arrested Wednesday near 12th St and Crossroads and is facing charges of second-degree sales of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The violent crime enforcement team made a heroin buy of 3.95 grams and later conducted a vehicle search and found an additional 2.5 grams.