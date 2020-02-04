Clear
BREAKING NEWS At least half of Iowa results expected by day's end, Dems say Full Story

Contractor selected for Rochester Public Library repairs

Water leak caused $200,000 in damage.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has approved a contractor for repairs to the flood damaged public library.

JT Engler Construction will take on the $200,000 job fixing the damage cause when a water softener malfunction on September 22 sent more than 3.500 galls of water into the building. The library’s auditorium, meeting spaces, storage, and staff areas took the brunt of the impact.

“We are ready to get back to ‘normal’,” says Library Director Audrey Betcher. “We know how valuable every square inch of the library is to our community, so having everything repaired and operational is our top priority.”

The library closed completely for three days after the leak and the second floor remained off-limits to the public for a month.

For more information on the library’s water leak, including progress updates, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
A cooler and drier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Big snow totals to the southwest; quiet weather for us

Image

Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Image

Golf course employee accused of swindling money

Image

Ice carving for SocialICE

Image

Iowa Caucus: Waiting for a winner

Image

Rally of the restaurants

Image

Impacts of redistricting

Image

A grueling road to the Iowa Caucuses

Image

High caucus turnout

Community Events