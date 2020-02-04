Contractor selected for Rochester Public Library repairs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has approved a contractor for repairs to the flood damaged public library.

JT Engler Construction will take on the $200,000 job fixing the damage cause when a water softener malfunction on September 22 sent more than 3.500 galls of water into the building. The library’s auditorium, meeting spaces, storage, and staff areas took the brunt of the impact.

“We are ready to get back to ‘normal’,” says Library Director Audrey Betcher. “We know how valuable every square inch of the library is to our community, so having everything repaired and operational is our top priority.”

The library closed completely for three days after the leak and the second floor remained off-limits to the public for a month.

For more information on the library’s water leak, including progress updates, click here.