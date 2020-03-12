Clear

Contract talks resume for striking St. Paul teachers

The St. Paul school district and its teachers union are resuming contract talks while striking educators continue to walk picket lines and classes are canceled for a third straight day.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 6:58 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul school district and its teachers union are resuming contract talks while striking educators continue to walk picket lines and classes are canceled for a third straight day.

The union said Wednesday night that talks would resume Thursday morning.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators is striking over demands for additional mental health, multilingual and special education support staff.

Superintendent Joe Gothard says the $50 million in demands are cost prohibitive.

The union expected thousands of members to resume picketing outside public schools across the city Thursday. Negotiations began last May between the union and the district.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

125 live preventing germs

Image

125 Live taking precautions for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Can warmer temps help slow the Coronavirus?

Image

Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal

Image

Where will Rochester's new middle school be built?

Image

SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

Image

Mercyone Progress

Image

Cover Crops

Image

Nelson's Weather Forecast 3/11

Community Events