Contract signed for new hotel and conference center in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – An official agreement has finally been signed to build a massive new hotel and conference center in downtown Mason City.

Mayor Bill Schickel announced the deal Friday morning with a Facebook post, stating Gatehouse Capital has signed the contract to build a roughly 100 room hotel and a conference center that will accommodate around 700 people. Schickel says a public hearing on the deal will be conducted during the Mason City council meeting coming up on Tuesday.

Schickel and City Administrator Aaron Burnett emphasize that there is still a long way to go in the project but that this signed agreement is a critical step forward for Mason City and Gatehouse Capital. They also explain it has taken a long time to get to this step because Mason City needed to be sure it was getting what it needs and Gatehouse needed to be sure of the city’s commitments.