Contact tracers encountering some resistance in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health Services is urging people to respond if they are contacted by health officials.

The agency stated Thursday it has encountered some reluctance from people to share information with coronavirus contact tracers. Spokeswoman Kari Etrheim says they understand people may want to avoid the disruptions and limitations that come from self-quarantining or a positive COVID-19 test but not answering calls from or sharing information with public health officials only allows the virus to spread and endanger others.

As of Thursday, Olmsted County is reporting 22 new cases for a total of 2,367. There is also one additional death, someone in their 80s who was living at home and had underlying health conditions. That brings the county coronavirus death toll to 28.