Construction to start on new affordable housing complex in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Construction is set to start on a new affordable housing complex in downtown Rochester.

Byrk on Broadway will be situated on North Broadway near Civic Center Drive.

The six-story building will have 180 units of mixed-income affordable housing, around 7,500 square feet of commercial space, and 140 climate-controlled parking stalls. Amenities will include a lounge, fitness center, outdoor gathering spaces, and a community room with an attached terrace.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the project Thursday, writing in a Facebook post, " It is wonderful to have a local family invest in a mixed income apartment unit that is energy efficient and full of terrific options! Congratulations to all for their part in making this project work for Rochester!"