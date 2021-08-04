Construction to start in 2022 on new ethanol plant near Mason City

LANCASTER, PA – A new ethanol plant is planned for construction near Mason City.

New Energy Blue says the biomass refinery would be on a 155-acre site and convert 275,000 tons of cornstalks and wheat straw into 20 million gallons of ethanol and 95 tons of lignin, a solid biofuel and natural binder.

“Our Iowa project can keep one million tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere every year–like taking 200,000 cars off the road,” says Thomas Corle, CEO of New Energy Blue. “Future refineries are expected to be twice the size of the first.”

The company says this would be one of America’s first carbon-negative refineries and would be the first large-scale use of Inbicon bioconversion technology outside of Denmark.

“Our cellulosic fuel can exceed California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard policy and its rigorous air quality requirements,” says Corle. “Other states continue to adopt similar policies, which drive the growing global demand for carbon-negative transportation fuels.”

Work is now underway on a site-specific design and New Energy Blue say construction is expected to start in 2022. The company says it plans to build four more biomass refineries over the next 6 years.

“We’ve gained equity and debt interests to build-out multiple refineries from private and institutional sources,” says company president Albury Fleitas. “What’s more, the USDA greenlighted the project under phase-one section 9003 for a construction loan guarantee.”