CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake City Council voted to hold a public hearing about the changes that are coming to Clear Lake's Beach Park.
If there are no issues, the city wants to start work on the water infrastructure in September. Crews will be adding a water main, demolish a pump shed, and tear down the restrooms.
Phase two of the renovations will begin in the spring. The park will have a new, larger splash pad with better landscaping and restrooms that will be situated closer to the water treatment facility, giving a better view of the lake.
Related Content
- Construction to Clear Lake Beach Park to begin in September
- Sky high construction in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Watermain flushing to begin in Clear Lake on Oct. 1
- SAW: Clear Lake's Gretchen Jones
- Clear Lake officially ice free
- SAW: Clear Lake Boys Golf
- SAW: Clear Lake's Chloe Mueller
- SAW: Clear Lake's Eric Faught
- Clear Lake Planning & Zoning approves plat for Courtway Park
Scroll for more content...