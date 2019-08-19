Clear

Construction to Clear Lake Beach Park to begin in September

Crews will begin work on infrastructure and tearing down the restrooms this fall.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake City Council voted to hold a public hearing about the changes that are coming to Clear Lake's Beach Park.

If there are no issues, the city wants to start work on the water infrastructure in September.  Crews will be adding a water main, demolish a pump shed, and tear down the restrooms.  

Phase two of the renovations will begin in the spring.  The park will have a new, larger splash pad with better landscaping and restrooms that will be situated closer to the water treatment facility, giving a better view of the lake.

