Construction starts on new Clear Lake medical clinic

Expected to open in early 2020.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A new medical clinic is coming to North Iowa.

Construction has begun in Clear Lake on Waypoint Medical, a new health care facility from QVS Medical Consulting. It’s being built at 1801 Highway 18 E, the former Cancun Mexican Restaurant location, and is expected to open in February 2020.

QVS Medical Consulting issued the following statement on their new project:

“The opportunity to secure a location that had easy access from the highway and interstate was something we couldn’t pass up. Atura Architecture put our vision into a plan that is now being built by Dean Synder Construction. We had a naming contest both online and with some of the entities we are working with and Waypoint Medical was chosen. A waypoint is defined as a stopping point or point which a course is changed. That is a perfect example of what we hope to provide for our patients. A place for patients to stop for any urgent care needs as well as a location to chart a course towards better health.”

Waypoint Medical is expected to have three medical providers and a support staff of 12 to 15 employees. QVS says it will have full lab and x-ray capability and will be open on the weekend.

Waypoint Medical will be owned and run by John Brady, DO/CEO and Lenise Kollasch RN BSN/Chief Operating Officer. QVS says Dr. Brady has over 24 years of primary care experience and leadership while Lenise Kollasch has 15 years of nursing and management experience.

