ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction begins Wednesday, weather permitting, on a section of Broadway Avenue.
The Rochester Public Works Department says the avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 3rd Street to 1st Street and the center lanes and turn lanes at 2nd Street will be closed.
This construction is expected to last two days.
Related Content
- Construction starts Wednesday on Broadway Avenue in downtown Rochester
- Gas leak shuts down Broadway Avenue in Rochester
- Preparing for construction after plan approved for North Broadway Avenue Project
- $5M downtown Rochester construction project nearly underway
- Downtown sidewalk closures start Monday in Rochester
- City council approves construction option for the N. Broadway Project
- 15th Avenue bridge replacement starts Monday in Rochester
- Crash in downtown Rochester
- Semi rollover on S. Broadway in Rochester closes road overnight
- Rochester City Council approves $1.2 million for North Broadway project
Scroll for more content...