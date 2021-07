ZUMBROTA, Minn.- Next week will be a busy one for MnDOT as it begins a series of construction projects in Zumbrota.

Starting July 14th, the agency will begin a three-year project addressing safety risks along Highway 52. This year, MnDOT will replace the Hwy 60 West overpass bridge in Zumbrota and the Hwy 52 northbound bridge at the Hwy 60 East interchange.

Construction is expected to last until the Fall 2023. Drivers can expect reduced lanes and detours.