Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Construction, skilled trades job fair in Rochester

In a tight labor market, employers say job fairs help them network with prospective employees.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With a growing city, there's also a growing need to fill jobs in fields like construction and skilled trades.

That's why a job fair took place, with nearly 30 booths for people to learn about different career opportunities like how to become a carpenter or electrician.

In a tight labor market, employers say job fairs help them network with prospective employees.

"Lot of openings, positions are hard to fill right now," Brent Weller, owner of Weller Brothers Landscaping, said. "It's a good opportunity for us to get out here in front of some students and the general public as well."

There are opportunities out there. For example, Weller Brothers Landscaping has about eight open positions, some that require experience and other that they will provide training for.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bid Approved For Maintenance Facility

Image

Willow Creek Reopening

Image

Elton Hills Drive Bridge Reconstruction

Image

Job Fair

Image

"That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody" comes to NIACC

Image

Super Tuesday Follow Up

Image

"That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody" comes to NIACC

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC Bond passes in special election

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Community Events