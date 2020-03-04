Construction, skilled trades job fair in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With a growing city, there's also a growing need to fill jobs in fields like construction and skilled trades.
That's why a job fair took place, with nearly 30 booths for people to learn about different career opportunities like how to become a carpenter or electrician.
In a tight labor market, employers say job fairs help them network with prospective employees.
"Lot of openings, positions are hard to fill right now," Brent Weller, owner of Weller Brothers Landscaping, said. "It's a good opportunity for us to get out here in front of some students and the general public as well."
There are opportunities out there. For example, Weller Brothers Landscaping has about eight open positions, some that require experience and other that they will provide training for.
