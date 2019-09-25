Construction projects to affect traffic in Clear Lake and Mason City

KIMT-TV 3 – Some significant projects are starting that will affect traffic in Mason City and Clear Lake.

The Mason City Engineering Department says 15th Street SW will be shut down between South Pierce Avenue and South Monroe Avenue starting Thursday, weather permitting. The closure is expected to last about one week while a concrete median is built near the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. The median is part of Mason City’s “Quiet Zone” project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the exit 194 off-ramp on southbound Interstate 35 near Clear Lake will be closed for about eight hours beginning at 8 am on Friday. The shutdown is to allow temporary barrier rails to be installed and for preparations for a turn lane addition and traffic signal project.