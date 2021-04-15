Clear

Construction progressing on home being built by Pine Island students

The students have been working on the house since September and are planning on completing it by next month.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 6:22 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

PINE ISLAND, Minn- Pine Island High School students are making progress on a home they are constructing. The group of students are building one as part of a construction trade class they are taking. On Thursday, instructor Ben Bauer and his students put the siding on the house.

"Students have been great to work with," said Bauer. "They show up every day with great attitudes, always looking to try something new, a lot of fun to work with, and great support from the community subcontractors and administration."

Recently, Bauer and his students added the Versetta Stone and will soon be adding the flooring.

"It's been a great experience for myself, just starting the program and getting it off to the right start," the industrial technology teacher tells KIMT News 3. "We've had great help and great support from everyone else that's been involved in the process."

The home is 1,800 square feet and will have two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a garage. This is Pine Island High School's first year offering the class.  The students are planning on having it move-in ready by the end of May. The high school also plans to offer the class again next year.

