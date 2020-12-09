Construction on new solar energy project starts Thursday in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Construction is scheduled to start Thursday on a new clean energy project in southeastern Minnesota.

Cenergy, a company with solar power operations around the country, has leads about six acres of land from Olmsted County and will build a solar array at 4613 70th Avenue NE in Haverhill Township. The electricity produced will then be sold to People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC).

“Cenergy is fortunate to have been selected by the National Renewables Cooperative Organization (NRCO) to head the development, engineering/ design, and construction of the solar project for its client, People’s Energy Cooperative,” says Cenergy Power Vice President, Sales/Corporate Development Nader Yarpezeshkan. “The collaborative efforts of Cenergy, NRCO, PEC, and Olmsted County is truly a model of how partnerships should perform. Through the support of the Haverhill Township and the local community, it is projects like this that have helped Cenergy and its partners reinvest in communities by creating new clean energy, jobs, and tax revenues.”

The land for the new solar array is part of 22 acres purchased by Olmsted County in 2020 and included a mix of agricultural and contaminated land.

“Before Olmsted County acquired this land, it was originally a radar monitoring base used by the U.S. Government. Then, it was purchased privately and accumulated significant amounts of waste,” says Olmsted County Director of Facilities and Building Operations Mat Miller. “Olmsted County knew the land was polluted at the time of purchase. Our goal is to continue restoring the land to make the entire property usable. To that end, we will continue to clean up the polluted land during and after construction of the solar array.”

Work on the array is expected to be complete in the summer of 2021.

“This project checks so many boxes for the Cooperative because it aligns with our mission to provide innovative energy solutions for our members, our values of good stewardship and involvement in our communities, as well as our strategic goal to explore, evaluate, and pursue renewables that provide member value,” says PEC President and CEO Mike Henke. “This project will power about 200 homes in our service territory and we’re pleased to be able to partner with Cenergy and Olmsted County to make it happen.”