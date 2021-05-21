Construction on Rochester's Discovery Walk project delayed until 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Plans to redevelop a key stretch of Downtown Rochester are being delayed.

Officials are now expecting to break ground on the Discovery Walk project next spring, having previously been set to do so this fall. Local leaders say the project will transform a four-block section of 2nd Avenue SW "from a place to go through, to a place to go to."

Project planners say right now prices on labor and materials are extremely volatile, and there has been a drop-off in the number of construction bids submitted for major Med City projects. They hope in the months to come market conditions will stabilize, though there is no guarantee that will happen.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she is "very concerned" about the impact the delay might have on momentum the project has gathered since the start of this year.

"This was really dicey to get through the city council," Norton said. "There is a group of downtown folks who were pushing very hard to not do this - just a few of them, but they're quite vocal. And I didn't want anything to slow us down and potentially have folks working to derail all the work, and the time, and the money we've invested in some of these areas we've been working on."

Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson believes there are ways the delay could be advantageous, specifically with the project's new timeline calling for work to be completed over two construction seasons rather than three. However, she understands there are risks that come with pushing back plans.

"The reduction to two seasons is a positive, and it's a six-month delay, it's not a whole year delay. But I agree, we may be up against even further increased costs next year," Carlson said.

Staff working on the project they are meeting with area business and property owners to better understand their concerns.