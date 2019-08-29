Construction on Federal Avenue in Mason City could irk holiday drivers

MASON CITY, Iowa - Labor Day is the last hurrah of summer, with many residents leaving town for a final vacation. Their travel plans might be slowed down by construction in Mason City.

Federal Avenue South from Highway 122 to 15th Street is closed for repairs to the storm sewer underneath the road. The project should only take a month and a half to complete.

Businesses near the closure are dealing with confused customers who are struggling to find their way to their favorite stores. One business owner said she has seen her business slow slightly from the construction, but her loyal customers are still buying steadily.

According to Iowa DOT, drivers should us Monroe Avenue as a detour to avoid the closure. Out-of-towners might be glad to know that most smartphone navigation applications are showing the closure and routing traffic to avoid it.