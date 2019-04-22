Construction on 18th Ave NW resumes Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With nicer weather back in the Med-City, the 18th Ave NW project will continue. It first started last fall, when the road was repaved.

This new phase of the construction will add 300 feet of storm sewer, pouring curb and gutter, and paving a bike path. It will also add trees and rain gardens.

Andretta Ward is a neighbor to the project and said she’s preparing for it to impact her commute like the first phase did.

“There were times I was late for work, my kids were late for school. So, it can be an inconvenience. Especially when you have a lot of traffic coming this way,” she said. “You have to do what you can, you know leave early...you have to do the best that you can.”

The portion of the street will be closed to all traffic except during Sundays (all day) and Wednesday nights.

“Basically, my plan is to go a different route and to just try my best to not go this route because I know it's going to be an issue,” she said.

The City of Rochester is posting a detour route along West River Parkway NW from 37th St NW to 55th St NW.

The entire project is happening to make the road a main corridor to a growing part of Rochester. The City hopes it will be better for traffic and safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the City, about $4,365,925 of the project is paid for in Federal Funds. The remaining costs are being shared by the City of Rochester and Olmsted County.

The construction is expected to be completed by July 2019.