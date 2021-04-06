Construction of Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester to start this spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Construction of the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial at Soldier's Field Park is set to start this spring after Rochester's park board signed off on a funding and maintenance agreement for the project Tuesday.

The memorial will honor the lives of 32 officers who died in the line of duty across Southeast Minnesota.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is president of the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota, the group leading efforts to build the memorial. He says after more than a decade of planning, it's hard to believe construction is almost underway, moving our community closer to a new way of supporting these fallen heroes and their families.

"Many of them, outside of their cemetery where their family knows their gravesite is, there's not much publicly that honors these people that served their communities proudly and bravely and lost their lives in the process," Sheriff Torgerson told KIMT.

Once work begins, builders will have 30 months to complete the project. Sheriff Torgerson says the memorial will one day be a peaceful place for community members to reflect.

"It's going to be both a memorial and a garden - a nice peaceful place where people can come and just relax and hang out, and have a quiet lunch and be in a peaceful place in Rochester right off of downtown."

The sheriff the foundation has not yet raised the funds necessary to meet estimated construction costs, which have risen by $80,000 since last year alone. You can find more information on how to make a donation by following this link.