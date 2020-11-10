ROCHESTER, Minn. - Construction is underway for the new Mayowood Apartments in Rochester.

This project has been in the works for two years now and is targeting the needs of the community.

The Olmsted County Housing Director, David Dunn, tells KIMT News 3 that there is a housing need for the homeless, those with severe and persistent mental illness, and addiction.

The county is partnering with Center City Housing and Adapta.

There will be supportive services for residents, such as transportation, mental health support, onsite case management and mental health supports, 24 hour front desk staff, work force development support, referral to area programs, and advocacy.

"It gives people a place to call home. And for a lot of us, that's something we take for granted. For the thirty people that will be resideing in this building, that's not the case," says Dunn.

It should be ready for residents next fall.