Construction is finally underway on a Floyd County Law Enforcement Center

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – After years of discussion, debate, and planning, construction has officially begun on a new Floyd County Law Enforcement Center.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the $13.5 million project took place Wednesday morning next to the County Courthouse, which will also be renovated as part of the project. Floyd County Supervisor Doug Kamm says this day has been coming since October 2013.



“I distinctly remember the day, “ says Kamm, “when we got a letter from Delbert Longley, who was the Iowa Jail Inspector, and his words were ‘This jail no longer meets the needs of the staff or the inmates,’ and that started the ball rolling.”

Floyd County Sheriff Jeff Crooks says the problems were known long before that letter.

“Actually, Sheriff Lynch and Chief Wendel had started looking into the jail facility back in 2000,” says Crooks. “That’s when concerns first started coming up about the jail.”

Here’s the timeline of the LEC project:

Oct. 2013 – Letter from Iowa’s Chief Jail Inspector.

Oct. 2015 – 1st Charles City Joint Facility Study completed.

Oct. 2015 – 1st Floyd County Jail Facility Study Completed.

Sept. 2016 – Prochaska & Associates selected as project architect.

April 2017 – Completion of Part 1 of Needs Assessment Study for Joint County-City Law Enforcement Center.

May 2017 – Floyd County Citizens Jail Committed selected and the kick-off of Part 2 Facility Development.

Nov. 2017 – Completion of Part 2 Facility Development for Floyd County Law Enforcement Center.

Nov. 2017 – Unanimous recommendation of top-ranked option to Board of Supervisors by Citizens Committed.

May 2018 – Citizens approve funding for project by 68.72% in a special election.

Nov. 2019 – Groundbreaking on project.

The new Floyd County Law Enforcement will be a 32-bed jail and communications dispatch center, connected to the existing courthouse through an atrium and secure elevators to take inmates to 3rd and 4th floor courtrooms. There will be an Emergency Operations Center that can also be used as a training or meeting room. The project will also install a new heating and cooling system in the Floyd County Courthouse, replace windows to fit the original look of the Courthouse, and reconfigure space for office needs.