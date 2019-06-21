Construction closing part of 1st Street NE in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A portion of 1st Street NE will close on Saturday.
The traffic sahutdown between North Federal Avenue and North Delaware Avenue is expected to last about five days while underground utilities and new concrete are put in by Alliant Energy.
Mason City engineering staff is asking motorists to plan for alternate routes during this closure.
