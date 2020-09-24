Construction begins on new ramp for Vietnam veteran in need

BYRON, Minn. - A Vietnam veteran who has difficulty getting in and out of his home is getting some much needed relief.

For many of us climbing a few stairs may seem easy but for Byron veteran Bob McReynolds it’s a daily struggle and one that prevents him from leaving his home without fear of falling.

Bob’s wife, Janice, knows first hand how dangerous and debilitating the stairs have been for her husband who has a degenerative spine disease.

She explained, “The last time he fell he just went straight back and I thought 'Oh my word, he broke something' and thank goodness he didn't but that's when I realized we've got to do something.”

So, Janice turned to Family Service Rochester and in partnership with Twin Rivers Habitat for Humanity the nonprofits have kick-started a construction project to build a ramp on the couple’s home.

Construction manager Alfonso Burton said, “They contacted us to do the design and the planning and the procurement of the materials for the ramp and to partner with the Lions Club of Byron and of Kasson to build this ramp.”

While Bob declined to go on camera, Janice says she knows how much this show of community generosity means to him.

She added, “It's humbling, you know, to think that people actually do care. In a time that the world is in chaos right now it's something else, it's beyond words.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of next week. It’s being made possible thanks to a grant from Meals on Wheels of America and funded through the Home Depot Foundation.