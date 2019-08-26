Clear

Construction begins on Campus Drive Southeast

For about 20 years, the road in front of the 2100 building has dealt with flooding

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, construction began on Campus Drive Southeast. The road, especially in front of Olmsted County's 2100 building, has been prone to flooding for the last 20 years.

Construction crews are creating retention ponds and raising the street level with the goal of preventing storm water from collecting in the street.

"People that are used to driving through that area of the 2100 building will have to go out onto Collegeview Road to be able to get around it, and then staff just have to make adjustments on a daily basis as the construction happens," says Mathew Miller, director of facilities and building operations for Olmsted County.

To learn more about the project, click here.

