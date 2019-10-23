'Construct Tomorrow' looks to recruit students to trades

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Construction is an industry that's always in need of people.

In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 263,000 job openings in 2018.

Close to a thousand students from several schools across Southeast Minnesota attended "Construct Tomorrow."

It's an event that allows students to explore different careers in construction.

"It's really important that we have skilled people that can help build America right? And especially in this area in Rochester, help with all the development that's going on," Rik Myhre, an organizer, said. "We need those people to be able to do the work."

We spoke to a couple students who say they're opting for a trade school instead of a four-year college.

"Not only do you get good pay," Kaeden Maroo, a Byron High School student said, "but you can also get a lot of good benefits depending on what you do."

"Personally I can't sit in a desk all day," Jacob Shaner, an Owatonna High School student, said. "I have to be moving and all these jobs kinda go along the lines of being active, doing something."

Students got to experience 16 different trades, from carpentry to insulation.