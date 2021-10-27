Construct Tomorrow creating Careers in Construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students from 20 area high schools got a lot of information about careers in Minnesota construction.

Construct Tomorrow aims to educate high school students about the construction industry and career paths it provides. Wednesday the organization held the first in-person event since 2019 at the Mayo Civic Center.

More than 600 students from Rochester area high schools were able to get hands-on experience laying brick, finishing cement, and trying-out excavator and welding simulators.

Event organizers are calling this a ‘career fair for the trades.’

Rik Myhre, Co-chair of Construct Tomorrow, says a good living can be made in this industry, as a lot of construction workers are easing into retirement.

“We want to as a society continue to build new infrastructure, new roads, new bridges, new buildings - we need to have these skilled people, so that we have safe places to travel, live in, and work in,” he explains.

Myhre has advice for young aspiring workers. “Be open-minded about anything, not just construction, but also the military, colleges, don't just hone in on one thing, keep your mind open cause you never know when the right possibility for you is going to come around,” he says.

Construct Tomorrow hosts eight of these events throughout the year. The next one will be in Mankato in mid-November.

To register for events or volunteer/donate and learn more about the trades, visit their website here.