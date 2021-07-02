Constitutional carry handgun law now in effect in Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa - Thursday marked the start of some new laws in Iowa, including the ability to carry a handgun without needing to have a permit.

Back in April, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law House File 756, which removes the requirement for residents to apply and carry a permit to carry or purchase a handgun. If you're purchasing a handgun through a federal firearms licensee without presenting a permit to acquire or carry, you'll still have to undergo a check through the federal NICS system for each purchase.



Even with the change, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver still encourages residents to apply for or renew a permit.

"If you, for example, buy two or three firearms throughout a year, and you're charged at each point of sale a NICS fee, it's probably going to be cheaper to get the permit and pay the one time fee and it's good for five years."

Also, anyone already barred from owning a gun, including those with felony convictions, are still unable to legally buy or carry firearms in the state. Beaver emphasizes that those found in violation will be prosecuted.

"If you're under a court order for some reason that prevents you from carrying a firearm, the fact that you no longer need a permit does not allow you to carry a firearm if you were previously prohibited."

Because each state has different laws regarding carrying firearms, Beaver advises travelers to be familiar with the laws in the state you're traveling to. Many states honor Iowa permits; however, Minnesota, for example, does not.

For more information about the law, including a list of frequently asked questions, click here.