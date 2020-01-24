Clear

Constant snow forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks again and again

Residents we spoke to are resigned to the fact that shoveling those sidewalks is just a fact of life in the upper Midwest.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 5:12 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nearly three days of snowfall has folks in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota constantly shoveling out their driveways and sidewalks.

Mike Hutchison is staying at his parents' house in Mason City after taking his son to a soccer game in Faribault.

"This snow has just been un-endless, pretty much the same thing in the Des Moines area. I've been shoveling every day. I thought I would help my folks out and shovel their walk for them,” said Hutchison.

He says he doesn't mind pitching in for mom and dad since it is getting harder for them to deal with winter's bounty. While it's frustrating to constantly clear the sidewalks, Hutchison understands why the work must be done.

"Yeah, I think it's very important especially for people with pets that have to get out there and mail carriers so the sidewalks are clear for them, sure. It's important,” he said.

Mason City requires residents to shovel the sidewalks in front of their home within 48 hours. Folks who live in Rochester will have to hurry and clear those sidewalks, you have only 24 hours to clear things up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter

Image

Connecting those in need with local resources

Image

One-on-One with Dan Feehan

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Image

Norton at Mayor's conference

Image

Expanding rural broadband

Image

Mason City schools work with Iowa INET

Image

Snow Plow Safety Course for Kids

Image

Churches live stream

Image

Support for Officer Arik Matson

Community Events