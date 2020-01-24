Constant snow forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks again and again

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nearly three days of snowfall has folks in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota constantly shoveling out their driveways and sidewalks.

Mike Hutchison is staying at his parents' house in Mason City after taking his son to a soccer game in Faribault.

"This snow has just been un-endless, pretty much the same thing in the Des Moines area. I've been shoveling every day. I thought I would help my folks out and shovel their walk for them,” said Hutchison.

He says he doesn't mind pitching in for mom and dad since it is getting harder for them to deal with winter's bounty. While it's frustrating to constantly clear the sidewalks, Hutchison understands why the work must be done.

"Yeah, I think it's very important especially for people with pets that have to get out there and mail carriers so the sidewalks are clear for them, sure. It's important,” he said.

Mason City requires residents to shovel the sidewalks in front of their home within 48 hours. Folks who live in Rochester will have to hurry and clear those sidewalks, you have only 24 hours to clear things up.