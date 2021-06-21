Consistent rainfall still needed to keep corn and soybean crops healthy

MASON CITY, Iowa - The rain our area received over the weekend is welcome news for our lawns, and fields. But with the scorching heat lasting as long as it did, will it be enough to keep the crop healthy and alive?

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map that was released last Thursday shows that practically all of North Iowa is in the severe drought stage. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan has tracked the growth of drought from western Iowa to points east, with precipitation deficit amounts ranging from 4-6 inches, and deeper in some areas, as well as near draining of topsoil and subsoil moisture. In addition, the first 15 days of June 2021 were the driest on record.

"In terms of the northern two-thirds of the state, June is the wettest month of the year. To start off with precipitation deficits like that brings a red flag, and that's where we saw the degradation of drought conditions over the last two weeks."

Glisan says the weekend rain timed out perfectly. While cooler temperatures forecasted for this week can help with mitigating moisture stress, he says the rain needs to keep falling to get to where we should be this time of the year. However, it needs to be efficient, not torrential, and to not runoff into streams and waterways.

"We need about an inch of water per week climatologically to hold things status quo. We would like to see extended periods of wet, widespread rainfall like we saw yesterday and Saturday to chip away at those long term percipitation deficits."

With the lack of subsoil moisture, Glisan notes that corn forces its roots deeper into the ground in search of moisture, making it a more resistant plant. However, this can exacerbate drought conditions.

"As the crop matures, it's going to start using more water. Corn needs about 25 inches of water through its physiological process."

For the long term rainfall outlook into July and August, he says that's still unclear, with an updated outlook expected to be released by the end of June.

If farmers are seeing more signs of dryness in their fields, like field cracking, pineapple corn, leaves flipping over and low farm ponds, Glisan encourages farmers to send impact reports and observations to his office, in order to get a better picture of drought monitoring.