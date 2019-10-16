Clear

Consecutive sentences add up for Mason City man

Marcus Hughes
Marcus Hughes

New convictions added up with probation violation.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Trying to run over a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy is sending a man to prison.

Marcus Jamaal Hughes, 25 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to eluding, assault on a peace officer while displaying a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. Authorities say Hughes was pulled over on U.S. Highway 69 in Hancock County on May 25, then drove off when a K9 drug dog indicated there were drugs in Hughes’ vehicle. Law enforcement says that’s when he intentionally tried to run over the deputy.

Hughes was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Hughes has now been sentenced to five years in prison on each charge, with two of them to be served consecutively for a total of 10 years behind bars.

Hughes’ probation has also been revoked for a July 2018 incident where Mason City police said Hughes resisted arrest after a domestic disturbance. He was given a suspended five year prison sentence for that and will now have to serve what remains of that sentence for violating his probation. That will also be served consecutively, meaning Hughes is looking at around 15 years in prison.

He must also pay $2,250 in fines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Here comes the warmer air for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: October 16th

Image

SAW: Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

Image

Kavars Trail: Day 2

Image

Location chosen for MercyOne clinic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10-16

Image

Senator Smith talks farming struggles

Image

Structure Fire McIntire

Image

Record number of state troopers hit

Image

Stormteam 3 Weather Tour Byron

Image

Weiss trial update Day 3

Community Events