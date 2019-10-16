Consecutive sentences add up for Mason City man

GARNER, Iowa – Trying to run over a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy is sending a man to prison.

Marcus Jamaal Hughes, 25 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to eluding, assault on a peace officer while displaying a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. Authorities say Hughes was pulled over on U.S. Highway 69 in Hancock County on May 25, then drove off when a K9 drug dog indicated there were drugs in Hughes’ vehicle. Law enforcement says that’s when he intentionally tried to run over the deputy.

Hughes was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Hughes has now been sentenced to five years in prison on each charge, with two of them to be served consecutively for a total of 10 years behind bars.

Hughes’ probation has also been revoked for a July 2018 incident where Mason City police said Hughes resisted arrest after a domestic disturbance. He was given a suspended five year prison sentence for that and will now have to serve what remains of that sentence for violating his probation. That will also be served consecutively, meaning Hughes is looking at around 15 years in prison.

He must also pay $2,250 in fines.