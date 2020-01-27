Clear
Consecutive drug sentences for Cresco man

John Harbin
Authorities say meth and heroin were found in his home.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – Meth and heroin mean prison time for a Howard County man.

John Carlos Harbin, 58 of Cresco, was sentenced to consecutive five year prison terms Monday for a total of up to 10 years behind bars. He was arrested after law enforcement searched his home twice in September 2019 and claimed to find 25.48 grams of meth, one gram of heroin, glass pipes and syringes, a scale, packaging material, items that tested positive for meth, and other items related to illegal drug use.

Harbin was initially charged with eight drug offenses but wound up pleading guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine-3rd of subsequent offense, and possession of heroin-3rd or subsequent offense.

