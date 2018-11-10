Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's historic win

ROCHESTER, Minn. - "It really hits close to home because you think, oh this is happening in Texas, wow that's really cool, but this is happening here in Minnesota and on top of that, there's a large Somali population in Minnesota so this must be inspiring so many people," says Rochester native Siham Abdi about her aunt Ilhan Omar's election to Minnesota's fifth Congressional District.

This election, Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim women elected to Congress in the country. Omar is also the first refugee and woman to wear a hijab in Congress, and Minnesota's first Congresswoman of color.

She is taking the seat that was previously occupied by newly elected Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was the first Muslim to be elected to Congress.

"I also feel very inspired because when you see someone who wasn't even born in this country kind of make their way up to Congress, it's just a very proud moment that you feel within yourself because you're thinking like 'wow, my people are really doing big things,'" adds Abdi.