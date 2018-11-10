Congressman Steve King said he is considering legal action on critics

KIMT NEWS 3- Congressman Steve King, who was re-elected by Iowa voters on Tuesday, said he plans to take legal action against some of his critics.

In a phone interview with KIMT Wednesday afternoon, Congressman King explained he was worried watching early results on Election Day as urban areas favored his opponent, J.D. Scholten. He said once the later results favored him and it was announced he had won he gave a victory speech where he said he would be going after his critics.

He said he is think about filing lawsuits against a number of media outlets but would only name the Washington Post and the Weekly Standard. He said too much false information is being published and they need to be held accountable.

“When you get to that place where even if you know the truth and you can’t find the truth in these articles and they refuse to correct them because it doesn’t fit their narrative, they need to be held accountable,” he said.

Congressman King said there is more homework that needs to be done before he is willing to take action. He said he has staff that have been tracking internet bullies for the last several years.

King said he would also not be opposed to calling out media sites on the house floor, but said he will not block someone’s First Amendment right.