Minnesota US Rep. Jim Hagedorn says his kidney cancer has returned

MANKATO, Minn. – Congressman Jim Hagedorn says his kidney cancer has reoccurred.

Hagedorn released the following statement Wednesday:

“Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer. The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected. But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing.”

“Since initially being diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer 29 months ago, my doctors consider my response to treatment and recovery as exceptional. Since that time, I have maintained a full, active schedule in Congress, campaigned aggressively for re-election, and lived and enjoyed life to the fullest.”

“Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm.”

“I remain upbeat and view the future as bright. Jesus Christ is watching over me. I am fortunate to be receiving medical care from the world’s finest professionals at the Mayo Clinic. My doctors and I are very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved cure that is available to attack this type of cancer. I am grateful to have the loving support of my wife Jennifer Carnahan, family, friends, colleagues, staff, and constituents.”

“The earliest possible detection and treatment of cancer and other serious illnesses provides the best chance to defeat the disease and live the longest and best life possible. I encourage anyone who has missed annual medical exams and cancer screenings to please make an appointment today. It could save your life.”

“Thank you for your encouragement and prayers.”

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer on February 15, 2019, and has been receiving treatment at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement regarding Hagedorn's announcement:

“Congressman Jim Hagedorn has led with an unwavering commitment to southern Minnesota since he was elected to office in 2018. As his wife and biggest cheerleader I couldn't be more proud of my husband's fighting spirit, passion for America and love for his district."

"In his time in Congress I've not seen a stronger champion and more committed leader than Jim and we look forward to continuing our support of Jim for years to come."

"We appreciate the prayers, outpouring of support, kindness and positive encouragement as we continue to fight cancer and fight for Minnesota."