Congressman Hagedorn makes a stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Businesses across the country are struggling to find workers in some trade fields.

Today, US Congressman Jim Hagedorn is in Rochester, touring two businesses, seeing first hand the issues they're facing.

It's a problem Dakota Supply Group CEO Paul Kennedy struggles with.

“There's really been a tough time to view the trades as a viable career option,” he said.

He runs the company that supply contractors with supplies.

“The plumbing the h-vac all of that is what we do see to the contractors to the plumbers to the electricians,” said one staff member.

To build a home, you need workers.

Kennedy says things are being done locally but something needs to happen in congress to attract people into trade jobs.

Congressman Hagedorn made a stop at the DSG, seeing what can be done to address this issue.

“Make sure they're connected with the right supplies and keep building an efficient way and keep moving Rochester in the right direction,” said the Congressman.

Kennedy says it's a cycle, if contractors are struggling to find workers that impacts him.

“That backs up their job which in terms mean they're ordering less from us and so we're holding in that product longer or the construction cycle is becoming longer because of the inability of people to find qualified trades people to get the work done,” he said.

Congressmen Hagedorn offers a solution to address the growing concerns.

“I have a piece of legislation that we're putting together probably introduce it next week which will make sure that people who have saved for college in these 5-29 savings programs can use that money for vocational schools for apprenterships and that will be a way of trying to expand the opportunities for folks to get into the trades,”said the Congressman.

That wasn't the only issues discussed, employees at DSG want the Congressman to co-sponsor a bill discussing portable benefits.

They discussed a unique retirement plan they want the congressman to get behind.

They want the federal government to back the notion of employee-owned businesses.

“When we get back to Washington we're going to take a look at that and do everything we can do to promote it because this gives individual employees opportunities that otherwise they might not have,”he said.