Congressional campaign aides shot in Minneapolis, 1 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican candidate Lacy Johnson says he doesn’t believe the fatal shooting of a campaign worker and wounding of another has any connection to his race for Congress.

The 17-year-old outreach coordinator for Lacy’s campaign, Andre Conley, was killed Monday outside a gas station in north Minneapolis.

Another man, who also worked on the campaign, was shot and wounded.

He’s hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Police say the two were approached on foot by the assailant, who fled and remains at large. Johnson is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.