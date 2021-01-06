Clear

Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump (with live CBSN coverage)

President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress. Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday for a joint session.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 6:16 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding Wednesday will be anything but, a political confrontation unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War as Trump mounts a desperate effort to stay in office. The president's Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to the election results, heeding supporters' plea to “fight for Trump” as he stages a rally outside the White House. It's tearing the party apart.

The longshot effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

“The most important part is that, in the end, democracy will prevail here,” Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, among those managing the proceedings, said in an interview.

The joint session of Congress, required by law, will convene at 1 p.m. EST under a watchful, restless nation — months after the the Nov. 3 election, two weeks before the inauguration’s traditional peaceful transfer of power and against the backdrop of a surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who warned his party off this challenge, is expected to deliver early remarks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, set to gavel proceedings on her side of the Capitol, called it a day of "enormous historic significance." It is about “guaranteeing trust in our democratic system,” she said in a letter to colleagues.

But it is Vice President Mike Pence who will be closely watched as he presides over the session.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

Pence has a largely ceremonial role, opening the sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and reading the results aloud. But he is under growing pressure from Trump to tip it to the president’s favor, despite having no power to affect the outcome.

While other vice presidents, including Al Gore and Richard Nixon, also presided over their own defeats, Pence supports those Republican lawmakers mounting challenges to the 2020 outcome.

“I hope that our great vice president comes through for us," Trump said at a rally in Georgia this week. "He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

It's not the first time lawmakers have challenged results. Democrats did in 2017 and 2005. But the intensity of Trump's challenge is like nothing in modern times, and an outpouring of current and elected GOP officials warn the showdown is sowing distrust in government and eroding Americans' faith in democracy.

“There is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announcing his refusal to join the effort on the eve of the session.

Still, more than a dozen Republican senators led by Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with as many as 100 House Republicans, are pressing ahead to raise objections to the state results of Biden's win.

Under the rules of the joint session, any objection to a state’s electoral tally needs to be submitted in writing by at least one member of the House and one of the Senate to be considered. Each objection will force two hours of deliberations in the House and Senate, ensuring a long day.

House Republican lawmakers are signing on to objections to the electoral votes in six states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Arizona will likely be the first to be disputed as the state tallies are announced in alphabetical order, and Cruz has said he will join House Republicans in objecting to that state.

Hawley has said he will object to the election results from Pennsylvania, almost ensuring a second two-hour debate despite resistance from the state's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, who said the tally of Biden's win is accurate.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler may challenge the results in her state of Georgia. But it’s unclear if any of the other senators will object to any other state, as lawmakers were still devising a strategy.

Democrats have the majority in the House and the Republican-led Senate is divided over the issue. Bipartisan majorities in both chambers are expected to soundly reject the objections.

The group led by Cruz is vowing to object unless Congress agreed to form a commission to investigate the election, but that seems unlikely.

Those with Cruz are Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Trump has vowed to “fight like hell” to stay in office. He said at a rally in Georgia the electors voting for Biden are "not gonna take this White House!”

Many of the Republicans challenging the results said they are trying to give voice to voters back home who don't trust the outcome of the election and want to see the lawmakers fighting for Trump.

Hawley defended his role saying his constituents have been “loud and clear” about their distrust of the election. “It is my responsibility as a senator to raise their concerns," he wrote to colleagues.

As criticism mounted, Cruz insisted his aim was “not to set aside the election” but to investigate the claims of voting problems. He has produced no new evidence.

Both Hawley and Cruz are potential 2024 presidential contenders, vying for Trump's base of supporters.

Lawmakers are being told by Capitol officials to arrive early, due to safety precautions with protesters in Washington. Visitors, who typically fill the galleries to watch landmark proceedings, will not be allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking in Dalton, Ga., and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 425261

Reported Deaths: 5520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin883771408
Ramsey37987698
Dakota31134285
Anoka29635335
Washington19010198
Stearns17249175
St. Louis12924213
Scott1128085
Wright1107190
Olmsted965164
Sherburne787758
Carver659234
Clay628078
Rice566557
Kandiyohi543966
Blue Earth515330
Crow Wing460367
Otter Tail431053
Chisago429528
Benton400482
Winona366445
Douglas356863
Nobles355346
Mower339225
Polk321952
Goodhue319649
McLeod313540
Morrison298343
Beltrami293944
Lyon289229
Becker272537
Itasca272440
Isanti270633
Carlton267538
Steele25519
Pine254812
Todd225827
Nicollet212733
Freeborn209418
Mille Lacs206943
Brown204432
Le Sueur199515
Cass196620
Meeker191032
Waseca180615
Roseau162014
Martin160325
Wabasha15682
Hubbard141437
Redwood132726
Renville132439
Chippewa129230
Cottonwood123015
Houston121713
Dodge12104
Wadena115012
Fillmore11342
Rock104310
Sibley10425
Watonwan10367
Aitkin103532
Faribault95411
Kanabec94318
Pennington91414
Yellow Medicine89814
Pipestone88521
Swift80916
Jackson8048
Murray7735
Pope6974
Marshall68313
Stevens6787
Clearwater66614
Lac qui Parle62415
Wilkin5939
Lake56615
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4621
Big Stone4483
Unassigned42959
Norman4138
Grant4097
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34218
Red Lake3124
Traverse2212
Lake of the Woods1571
Cook1080

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 286673

Reported Deaths: 3946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42504419
Linn16958250
Scott14393153
Black Hawk12989220
Woodbury12516171
Johnson1139747
Dubuque10787139
Pottawattamie8485102
Story819431
Dallas818166
Webster453165
Cerro Gordo440163
Sioux438046
Clinton421656
Marshall413257
Warren395634
Buena Vista376427
Muscatine365175
Des Moines358535
Plymouth341160
Wapello318493
Lee296727
Jasper295954
Marion282949
Jones262948
Henry250828
Carroll243631
Bremer230144
Crawford218022
Benton201738
Boone200515
Washington197629
Jackson181129
Mahaska179735
Tama179256
Dickinson174620
Delaware165632
Clay158016
Kossuth157532
Wright155221
Hamilton152024
Buchanan148717
Hardin148126
Harrison146759
Fayette146021
Clayton143546
Cedar141719
Winneshiek140319
Page138714
Butler131823
Floyd130836
Mills130415
Cherokee128923
Lyon128028
Poweshiek123424
Allamakee121526
Hancock120824
Calhoun11969
Iowa116121
Grundy112320
Winnebago112128
Louisa109324
Cass106839
Jefferson106820
Mitchell106731
Sac106114
Chickasaw105911
Union103919
Emmet103228
Madison10078
Appanoose100636
Humboldt100018
Guthrie98023
Shelby97125
Franklin92917
Palo Alto8388
Keokuk81125
Unassigned8050
Montgomery78116
Howard75817
Pocahontas74911
Clarke7196
Monroe71617
Ida71529
Greene6607
Davis65920
Adair62117
Osceola6218
Lucas6078
Monona56216
Taylor5489
Worth5403
Fremont4755
Van Buren46712
Decatur4514
Audubon3957
Wayne39421
Ringgold3848
Adams2722
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Above average temperatures this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some issues regarding stimulus checks being reported

Image

6 year old donates 150 pounds of food to Channel One

Image

Camping reservations available now

Image

Adopt a Tiger program benefitting Stewartville teachers

Image

Rochester Public School board approves switch to hybrid learning

Image

Rochester to Make Repairs to Parking Ramp 6

Image

Not taking anything for granted, Minnesota winter sports season begins

Image

Let's go ice fishing

Image

Byron selling cutouts for home games

Image

Practicing With Masks

Community Events