Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

A new COVID-19 relief bill shaping up in Congress includes individual payments reaching $600 for most Americans and an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 6:39 AM
Posted By: By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of Washington gridlock, Congress is set to act on a $900 billion pandemic relief package, finally delivering long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The relief package, agreed to on Sunday and expected to draw votes in Congress on Monday, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

House and Senate leaders planned votes for Monday but the final measure was still being finalized. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.

It came together Sunday after months of battling and posturing and a post-election negotiating dynamic that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session neared. President-elect Joe Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted this fall.

Biden praised the bipartisan spirit that produced the measure, which he called “just the beginning."

"This is a model for the challenging work ahead for our nation," Biden said Sunday in a statement.

“There will be another major rescue package for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in announcing the agreement for the relief bill. “It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long.”

Democrats acknowledged it wasn’t as robust a relief package as they initially sought — or, they say, the country needs. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed more to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

“It is a first step,” she said. “We have to do more.”

A fight over Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved Saturday night by the Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, and conservative Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. That breakthrough led to a final round of negotiations Sunday.

Still, delays in finalizing the agreement prompted Congress to pass a one-day stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at midnight Sunday.

The final agreement would be the largest spending measure yet. It combined $900 billion for COVID-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion government-wide funding plan and lots of other unrelated measures on taxes, health, infrastructure and education. The government-wide funding would keep the government open through September.

Passage neared as coronavirus cases and deaths spiked and evidence piled up that the economy was struggling. The legislation had been held up by months of dysfunction, posturing and bad faith. But talks turned serious in recent days as lawmakers on both sides finally faced the deadline of acting before leaving Washington for Christmas.

“This bill is a good bill. Tonight is a good night. But it is not the end of the story, it is not the end of the job," Schumer told reporters. “Anyone who thinks this bill is enough does not know what’s going on in America.”

The $300 per week bonus jobless benefit was one half the supplemental federal unemployment benefit provided under the $1.8 billion CARES Act in March and would be limited to 11 weeks instead of 16 weeks. The direct $600 stimulus payment to most people would also be half the March payment, subject to the same income limits in which an individual’s payment began to phase out after $75,000.

The CARES Act was credited with keeping the economy from falling off a cliff amid widespread lockdowns this spring, but Republicans controlling the Senate cited debt concerns in pushing against Democratic demands. Republican politicians, starting with President Donald Trump, focused more on reopening the economy and less on taxpayer-financed steps like supplemental jobless benefits.

Progress came after a bipartisan group of pragmatists and moderates devised a $908 billion plan that built a middle-ground position that the top four leaders of Congress — the GOP and Democratic leaders of both the House and Senate — used as the basis for their talks. The lawmakers urged leaders on both sides to back off of hard-line positions.

“We put our heads down and worked around the clock for nearly a month to produce a bipartisan, bicameral bill to address the emergency needs of our country," the bipartisan group of about a dozen lawmakers said in a statement. “Our consensus bill was the foundation of this final package."

Republicans were most intent on reviving the Paycheck Protection Program with $284 billion, which would cover a second round of PPP grants to especially hard-hit businesses. Democrats won set-asides for low-income and minority communities.

Late-breaking decisions would limit $300 per week bonus jobless benefits — one half the supplemental federal unemployment benefit provided under the CARES Act in March — to 11 weeks instead of 16 weeks as before. The direct $600 stimulus payment to most people would be half the March payment, subject to the same income limits in which an individual’s payment begins to phase out after $75,000.

After the announcement, Schumer and Pelosi, D-Calif., announced additional details, including $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges and universities, and $10 billion for child care.

The governmentwide appropriations bill would fund agencies through next September. That measure was likely to provide a last $1.4 billion installment for Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall as a condition of winning his signature.

The bill was an engine to carry much of Capitol Hill’s unfinished business, including an almost 400-page water resources bill that targets $10 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers flood control, environmental and coastal protection projects. Another addition would extend a batch of soon-to-expire tax breaks, including one for craft brewers, wineries and distillers.

It also would carry numerous clean energy provisions, $7 billion to increase access to broadband, $4 billion to help other nations vaccinate their people, $14 billion for cash-starved transit systems, Amtrak and airports.

Democrats failed in a months-long battle to deliver direct fiscal relief to states and local governments, but they successfully pressed for $22 billion would help states and local governments with COVID-19-related health expenses like testing and vaccines.

The end-of-session rush also promised relief for victims of shockingly steep surprise medical bills, a phenomenon that often occurs when providers drop out of insurance company networks.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 397319

Reported Deaths: 4909
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin827341313
Ramsey35491631
Dakota28677255
Anoka27829291
Washington17691170
Stearns16422159
St. Louis11805179
Scott1054673
Wright1036675
Olmsted861949
Sherburne735453
Carver618229
Clay598373
Kandiyohi521455
Rice520147
Blue Earth483124
Crow Wing437551
Otter Tail405443
Chisago396225
Benton372672
Nobles346343
Winona342542
Douglas330955
Mower322123
Polk312346
McLeod296434
Morrison283338
Goodhue280137
Beltrami277333
Lyon270826
Becker260231
Itasca258631
Isanti251427
Carlton247533
Steele24219
Pine227111
Todd218023
Nicollet197030
Mille Lacs196142
Brown191026
Le Sueur186114
Freeborn186017
Cass184517
Meeker180730
Waseca164512
Roseau156113
Martin150623
Wabasha14052
Hubbard135534
Redwood126726
Renville123437
Chippewa121419
Cottonwood118911
Dodge11243
Houston10749
Wadena106910
Watonwan10185
Fillmore10010
Rock99810
Aitkin97431
Sibley9644
Kanabec89318
Pennington86512
Pipestone85618
Faribault8368
Yellow Medicine83314
Swift77014
Jackson7405
Murray7215
Pope6713
Marshall65911
Stevens6426
Clearwater62812
Wilkin5626
Lac qui Parle56113
Koochiching5258
Lake51514
Unassigned44260
Lincoln4361
Big Stone4203
Norman4048
Mahnomen3696
Grant3597
Kittson33717
Red Lake2923
Traverse1962
Lake of the Woods1441
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 265797

Reported Deaths: 3540
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39314396
Linn15991231
Scott13501139
Black Hawk12225207
Woodbury11836159
Johnson1060745
Dubuque10235133
Pottawattamie781387
Story771026
Dallas748262
Webster422456
Sioux419541
Cerro Gordo416456
Clinton393952
Marshall387653
Buena Vista353622
Warren350128
Muscatine340872
Des Moines336531
Plymouth324146
Wapello297790
Lee271323
Jasper267950
Jones252438
Marion249840
Henry239621
Carroll225527
Bremer218340
Crawford200817
Benton192634
Washington174427
Boone172715
Jackson171929
Tama169855
Dickinson163813
Delaware158428
Mahaska158332
Clay148511
Wright146314
Kossuth144025
Hamilton139321
Hardin139124
Buchanan137416
Harrison132951
Page131713
Cedar130717
Clayton129836
Winneshiek129617
Fayette124215
Mills123713
Floyd123231
Butler118916
Lyon118821
Calhoun11579
Cherokee114518
Poweshiek114322
Hancock110223
Iowa110219
Allamakee109119
Winnebago107328
Louisa100223
Grundy100014
Sac100011
Chickasaw99410
Cass98338
Union97116
Mitchell95924
Emmet94023
Appanoose91434
Jefferson90920
Humboldt90618
Shelby89723
Madison8848
Guthrie88122
Franklin84917
Palo Alto7796
Keokuk75419
Montgomery67113
Pocahontas6698
Ida66521
Howard66215
Greene6167
Davis60518
Osceola6006
Clarke5936
Monroe55816
Adair54417
Monona52614
Taylor5188
Lucas4707
Worth4702
Unassigned4600
Fremont4425
Van Buren43611
Decatur3933
Wayne35221
Audubon3437
Ringgold3397
Adams2342
