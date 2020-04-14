Congress is asking for an additional $2 billion stimulus bill for libraries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of Congress are trying to create an additional COVID-19 stimulus bill that must include libraries. This emergency fund would ensure that libraries will have access to financial support.

The $2 billion would be divvied out to libraries across the nation. Karen Lemke, the head of marketing and community engagement at the Rochester Public Library, said while this emergency fund wouldn't be it's primary source of funding because the city is, the library would definitely benefit from the money. She said once they're able to re-open, they're expecting a lot of people and the extra money would help them greatly. "They're able to innovate with those funds and really meet needs in their communities in a new way," said Lemke.

Lemke explained during times of economic struggle, libraries play a vital role in helping people get back on their feet. "They are really going to be resources that people need," Lemke said. "Whether it's accessing the computers so you can fill out unemployment or apply for MNsure or apply for jobs."

If you would like to show your support for the fund, you can email Representative Jim Hagedorn asking him to sign a letter endorsing it. the Rochester Public Library tweeted out a direct link where you can show your support for the emergency fund.