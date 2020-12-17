Congress hammering out nearly $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package

KIMT NEWS 3 - Even with so much news on the vaccine front, it's hard to deny the pandemic is causing economic hurt across the country. Congress is once again working on a new stimulus package.

Democrats and Republicans in the halls of Congress are trying to hammer out compromises on a possible stimulus bill. Time could be running out, with a government shutdown looming Friday at midnight.

Congress will need to pass a stop-gap funding measure to keep the government open, allowing debate to continue on the stimulus.

The $900 billion bill includes $330 billion in small business loans, unemployment benefits of $300 per week, and a $600 stimulus check.

Some of the cash will be set aside for vaccine distribution and to help out schools.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says there's one important piece missing from this latest stimulus bill, money for state and local governments.

"All 50 states, regardless of what any of the governors are saying, all 50 states are in serious financial situations. They might not have tipped over the edge yet, but they are all at the edge," said Hardy.

There are still several issues Republicans and Democrats can't agree on, one of them being the eviction moritorium.