Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Congress finalizing $2 trillion stimulus bill

Eligibilty will be determined by your 2019 tax return, or your 2018 return if you haven't filed yet this year.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - On Wednesday afternoon, Congress is putting final touches on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to jolt the struggling economy as it continues to take hits from the coronavirus pandemic.

This is one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures in the history on congress.

$250 billion is for direct payments to individuals and families. $350 billion is for small business loans. $250 billion is for unemployment insurance benefits and $500 billion is for loans for distressed companies.

If you are single and earning $75 thousand or less, you qualify for $1,200 in payment. Married couples earning $150 thousand or less qualify for $2,400 with an additional $500 per child. If you're single and make more than $99,000 or are married and collectively make more than $198 thousand, you do not qualify.

Eligibilty will be determined by your 2019 tax return, or your 2018 return if you haven't filed yet this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

Image

Stimulus Package: what it means for you?

Image

Coronavirus Increses Racist Incidents Against Asian-Americans

Image

MN Nurse Helping New York Hospital

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Community Events