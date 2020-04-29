Conger Meat Market doubles its processing to help keep up with demand

CONGER, Minn. - Minnesota and Iowa farmers have animals ready to sell and slaughter but are facing obstacles finding processors to get meat sale-ready as some meat processing plants closed due to COVID-19.

To keep up with the growing demand of people wanting to buy local meat, and farmers desperate to turn their animals into cash, the Conger Meat Market is doubling the number of hogs it processes in a week. It says it's doing it to lend a hand to the farmers.

The phone is ringing off the hook with people ready to buy meat, but there's only so many hogs the meat market has space and resources to process in a week.

"One farmer had 900 hogs and one individual was going to buy them all and donate them, but we were unable to process 900 hogs at one time so it's a logistic problem, is what it is," explains co-owner Jeremy Johnson.

Despite President Trump's recent executive order to keep large meat processing plants open, the Johnsons expect to be busy throughout the entire year.

"We hope that when this crisis is all behind us, that people remember the small farmer next year. When it comes time to fill your freezer with beef and pork, that you call that farmer again, not just during the crisis," says co-owner Darcy Johnson.